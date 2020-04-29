Writer: We need to try and see the light at the end of the tunnel

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You have undoubtedly been inundated with all the hate-filled and sometimes absurd political diatribe each day in the media ad infinitum.

In contrast, we see so many people from all different walks of life coming together, helping each other in this unique and difficult period in America’s history, and the world at large.

I reflect on the words of famous poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, who during the Civil War suffered incredible personal tragedy in his life. At one point, he realized he was sinking deeper and deeper into depression. His wife had tragically died in a fire, and his son, a lieutenant in the Army, had been severely wounded in battle.

Later on, his dear son began to recover from his wounds. Also, it became certain that the Civil War would soon be coming to an end with Lee surrendering to Grant at Appomattox. Longfellow then became more enlightened, and he wrote, “Then pealed the bells more loud and deep, God is not dead, nor doth He sleep; the wrong shall fail, the right prevail, with peace on earth, goodwill to men”.