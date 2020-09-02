Writer: We need to vote every Democrat out of office

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My thoughts and prayers go out to the people of Kenosha because you don’t deserve this and it should have never happened.

“While we do not have all the details yet, what we know for certain is he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or in our country.”

Last week without even knowing the facts of the case, Gov. Tony Evers made incendiary and bigoted comments regarding the police-involved shooting in Kenosha.

I believe his statement had much influence to what happened after that. To make matters worse, Evers refused to stop the rioting, much like a few other Democratic governors have done. After 90 days, the violence, rioting and death and destruction continues in Portland because they refuse to do their job or maybe they, like Evers, are simply incapable and incompetent.

What can we do to stop this nonsense? First, we must elect people who are up to the task and not rely on special interests such as teachers’ unions to choose our leaders.