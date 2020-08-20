Writer: We need to vote to start to fix our lack of leadership

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The United States is now the undisputed leader in COVID deaths relative to population. President Trump's polling data has plummeted, His response is to rename the pandemic the "Chinese virus." Better his followers be disgruntled with China than him.

It's just not in our cultural DNA to follow state marching orders passed down from above. How would another leader cajole we Americans to distance and mask up? How would a Lincoln or FDR sell us on tactics that have worked so well in lesser countries?

Sen. Bob Wirch and former President Barack Obama spend their political capital emphasizing similarities among all while downplaying superficial differences. Maybe a president Biden would unite humans worldwide in an effort to kill the virus.

Nothing positive will result by scapegoating China. That won't move us forward toward eradication. It offends American citizens of Chinese descent. It offends American values.

Trump neither takes advice from experts, nor collaborates with anyone or anything. One third of the electorate put a man in power who doesn't meet the basic requirement for the completion of kindergarten. A better turnout is needed to save the founders' dream. Vote your heart, vote your conscience, but vote. There is safety in numbers.

Bob Barushok

Kenosha

