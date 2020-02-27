Writer: We seem to be in a rerun of 2008 Democratic drama

It’s interesting to watch the candidates for the Democratic Party’s nomination attack each other while on stage or making speeches.
Can anyone recall how all of the Democrats fighting for the nomination in 2008 attacked each other before Barack Obama won the nomination? And then, somehow, the nominee and the other previous candidates could only speak of “unity.” Heck, a few of those rivals to Obama became members of his cabinet.
I have a sense that we may be in for a rerun of that drama no matter which person on the debate stage these days wins the Democratic Party nomination.
George Weiler
Genoa City