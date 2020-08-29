Writer: We should be celebrating the volunteers who ran after shooter

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After the Parkland shooting, Donald Trump stated, "I really believe I’d run in there even if I didn’t have a weapon."

On Tuesday night, unarmed protesters chased a man armed with a rifle after he had shot, and killed, someone.

Who are the heroes during this moment in Kenosha’s history? Those who are trained and sworn to protect and serve (both police and cadet) yet still choose to shoot their gun into the back, the head, the stomach and arm of their fellow Kenosha citizens?

I am heartbroken that we are not celebrating those incredibly courageous individuals who ran after an armed man and tried to bring him to justice for his actions.

I can only hope they read this letter and know that I am honored beyond belief that they chose to (and I am only changing the I in the President’s quote to a they) ‘run in there even if they didn’t have a weapon”.

Susan Albrecht

Kenosha

