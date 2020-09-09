Writer: We should use our various resources to develop Tuk Tuks

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For many years anyone who has worked with, been in a membership with, went to church with and related to me has heard me talk about TUK TUKS. These are the electric vehicles you see on TV shows featuring the Far East, and now London and Paris and the Netherlands.

My son and sons-in-law tell me, "Ma, it will never work." I say, Why not? They are sustainable and economical and cheap to make and especially now that we have about 20 years to effect climate change or else. They say "too small -- guys buy most of the cars and guys like big stuff."

Well I'm here to tell you to stuff it. Today's masks and social distancing take place with roads jammed with big car traffic as everyone resists pubic transportation. Wisconsin and this former auto manufacturing town is a perfect place to respond the new pandemic world.

We have AC DELCO and Autolite to develop super batteries, we have Harley Davidson's expertise in designing small engines, we recently got Volkswagen north of the border here. We have an open midtown parcel of land and still some of the skilled machinists to teach young workers. We have a natural harbor on Lake Michigan and to the St. Lawrence Seaway and the world. We're also 60 miles away from Chicago, the existing hub of railroad delivery across our nation.