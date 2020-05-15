Writer: We still need to law to keep us safe from COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On Wednesday the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Ever’s Safer- at-Home order. This gives a gang of Republicans the power to approve or disapprove our elected governor’s order to keep us safe.

We have already seen this pack of contrarians will never support a Democratic leader, even if he relies on experts to form his directives.

Reminds me of a John Mellencamp song “I have two circus clowns here who like to fight ... Whatever I say they will oppose.”

I am sure hope our mayor will be allowed to step up to protect us. Both Racine and Kenosha are showing increases in cases of coronavirus. We need the law to mandate our safety, as we cannot rely on individual citizens to protect us.

Gayle Clark-Taylor

Kenosha

