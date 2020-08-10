Writer: We still need to protect against invisible deadly microbes

You have permission to edit this article.
Recently I recalled a picture from a year's ago science class of Joseph Lister, a surgeon visiting washing his hands in a basin of antiseptic solution prior to operating on a patient. He had found that doing this helped reduce infection and death.

At the time, I remember thinking how interesting it was that the concept of invisible microbes being the cause of illness and death was such a foreign concept to the population at the time, and the opposition to accepting this technique.

It's now August 2020, and I think about face masks.

Virginia Rustia

Kenosha 

