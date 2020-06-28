Writer: We want people to be treated with respect, regardless of color

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s been said that the best possible person to show up when your personal safety is in danger is a good cop -- and the worst possible person to show up is a bad one.Unfortunately, the national trend in our law enforcement toward a “warrior cop” culture has contributed to more bad policing -- and possibly more bad cops.

The large majority of people who support the peaceful protests against police thuggery and misconduct do not really want police to be defunded. Rather, we want police to be trained in and committed to a public service ethic in which citizens of color and those in our poorest of neighborhoods are treated by police with the same respect, civility and benefit of the doubt as white and well-off citizens. And we want this ethic enforced, not just given lip service.

Instead of spending large sums of public money to arm, equip and train police as a military force deployed in battle array against the very citizens they have sworn to protect and serve, we want more public funds invested in non-police community intervention professionals who work as first responders (in coordination with emergency dispatch and with emergency medical personnel and police as back-up if needed).

Many human emergencies do not require a gun and billy club as tools and certainly don’t require physical take-downs or choke holds as intervention techniques.