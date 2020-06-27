Writer: We want people to be treated with respect, regardless of color

We want people to be treated with respect, regardless of color
It’s been said that the best possible person to show up when your personal safety is in danger is a good cop — and the worst possible person to show up is a bad one.Unfortunately, the national trend in our law enforcement toward a “warrior cop” culture has contributed to more bad policing — and possibly more bad cops.
The large majority of people who support the peaceful protests against police thuggery and misconduct do not really want police to be defunded. Rather, we want police to be trained in and committed to a public service ethic in which citizens of color and those in our poorest of neighborhoods are treated by police with the same respect, civility and benefit of the doubt as white and well-off citizens. And we want this ethic enforced, not just given lip service.
Instead of spending large sums of public money to arm, equip and train police as a military force deployed in battle array against the very citizens they have sworn to protect and serve, we want more public funds invested in non-police community intervention professionals who work as first responders (in coordination with emergency dispatch and with emergency medical personnel and police as back-up if needed).
Many human emergencies do not require a gun and billy club as tools and certainly don’t require physical take-downs or choke holds as intervention techniques.
A serious transition toward a balanced community safety system and away from a more militarized police occupation system would not “defund” police, but would re-direct significant public funding into community intervention resources that could address many public safety needs in our communities far more effectively.
Jim Kennedy
Kenosha
Look at staggered start, other changes for school safety
Planning the new school year in a safe manner, is a priority, today.
If the CDC is right about undercounting, it is possible 10,000 people here have or have had the virus in our KUSD district. What do we do to keep Kenosha from becoming the next Houston, the nation’s new hot spot?
With a large portion of our teachers being older or in poorer health we need to prevent a mass retiring again. This happened after the pension rule changes, a number of years ago. Large numbers of the kids are also around parents with health issues also. Us falling in that group are much more likely to do poorly with the virus.
I have discussed a staggered week of Monday-Thursday, Tuesday-Friday, or Wednesday, with virtual attendance of days not attended in person. With a large part of classes having 30 kids in a classroom, this would reduce down to safe social distances. Buses would be able to set up adequate social distancing. Shared cafeterias would still be tight, but I believe we can trust those working at each school to work together mitigating congestion.
The scheduling plan has reasoning. Class size is part, but learning is still important. Having the school days they attend spread out, hopefully will help keep the kids focused more on the virtual learning days. An option if all virtual learning for students, could be used if the students do well at attending online.
We need to make sure computers are available, with Wi-Fi access for all. Hopefully this will only be needed for this semester. Also we can use gym teachers for other classes, or however KUSD feels.
David Peterson
Kenosha
