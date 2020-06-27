Writer: We want people to be treated with respect, regardless of color

A serious transition toward a balanced community safety system and away from a more militarized police occupation system would not “defund” police, but would re-direct significant public funding into community intervention resources that could address many public safety needs in our communities far more effectively.

Jim Kennedy

Kenosha

Look at staggered start, other changes for school safety

Planning the new school year in a safe manner, is a priority, today.

If the CDC is right about undercounting, it is possible 10,000 people here have or have had the virus in our KUSD district. What do we do to keep Kenosha from becoming the next Houston, the nation’s new hot spot?

With a large portion of our teachers being older or in poorer health we need to prevent a mass retiring again. This happened after the pension rule changes, a number of years ago. Large numbers of the kids are also around parents with health issues also. Us falling in that group are much more likely to do poorly with the virus.