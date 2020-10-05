Writer: We're confined today like Cro-Magnon Man was in caves

Prehistoric man, who was tagged Cro-Magnon Man, was a cave dweller who took pride in painting his domicile’s walls. Granted, much of the artwork dealt with animal hunts. Still, the artistry exposed future artists to the beauty of their creations.

Skip forward to the 1950’s and we find space adventurer Flash Gordon dealing with Mole People, another species that lived in caves but didn’t favor art.

“Flash” forward to the present where we humans are confined to various recesses in our homes, kidnapped by a virus. Businesses remain boarded up while inhabitants inside are denied fresh air and sunshine. There is a mammoth in the room, and it doesn’t want to go away. The mammoth recently appeared in Louisville, Ky., where a police shooting decision was just what rioters needed to rekindle their flames of injustice. The wooly beast sits patiently waiting to choke the life out of the city of Minneapolis if the verdict there is unsuitable to their agenda.