Writer: What have Dems done with midterm election power?

In the midterm election, Wisconsin along with other states gave control of the House of Representatives to Democrats.

A question to Wisconsin voters, what have the Democrats done with their power? How many bills have they passed that the Senate and president have signed into law? The short answer is a few, if at all.

Today, we are witnessing when given power, Democrats will do nothing to quell "peaceful" protesters when they turn into riots, destruction of property and, lately, historical statues being town down and cries of "defund the police."

We have a political party aligning itself with Black Lives Matter, an organization whose origins are steeped in Marxist ideology, as stated by one of its co-founders.

Will Wisconsin take the path of other states controlled by Democrats with their high crime rates and cries of "defund the police" to appease the MOB?

Wisconsin, you make the call.

Arthur Aguilera

Kenosha

