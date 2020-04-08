Writer: What it's like in the epicenter of outbreak in New York

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Editor's note: Barbara Axelson of Kenosha said both of her kids live in New York — one in Brooklyn and one in Westchester County. Amy Axelson Capeci thought you might like to know what it’s like in the epicenter:

"We live in Westchester County. My family enjoys summer visits to Kenosha. It’s a great break for my sons who are 6 and 7. They get to hang out in the backyard and ride bikes. I’m not sure what will happen this summer.

"It started with just one man in New Rochelle, the town next to mine, who had no idea he had coronavirus. This good man went to Temple, a Shiva, and rode the Metro North in and out of the city. That was a month ago. As of Palm Sunday there are 12,000 positives in my immediate area and just under 200 deaths. From one case. New York City is far worse.

"One day we watched as National Guard helicopters hovered over New Rochelle. Then the governor issued a one-mile containment zone! We live under a mile from it.

"My husband just showed me some pictures a nurse took on Friday at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, arguably one of the best hospitals in the country. Hallways are stacked with body bags. Makeshift morgues. A popular Eastchester town board member died Thursday, a six-week-old baby died, a friend's friend from childhood died. Two colleagues of my sister died.