Writer: What one person finds essential may be different from you
View Comments

Writer: What one person finds essential may be different from you

{{featured_button_text}}
VOP banner

I would like to respond to the VOP published Tuesday from the "member of the Essential Business Club," who wrote "Stay at home if you can." 

I totally agree and respect the statements regarding precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the covid-19 when shopping in the "essential businesses."

But I disagree with the statement. "People making a trip to get candy and 250 pounds of birdseed is not essential."

Bread and milk could be essential to some people; Beer and chips could be essential to another. Birdseed and candy could be essential to a home bound birdwatcher who enjoys eating candy while feeding the flocks.

Don't be too judgmental. Lighten up. Buy yourself some marshmallow peeps and jelly beans, both Easter essentials.

Kathy Nelson 

Mount Pleasant 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics