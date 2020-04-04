Writer: What one person finds essential may be different from you

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I would like to respond to the VOP published Tuesday from the "member of the Essential Business Club," who wrote "Stay at home if you can."

I totally agree and respect the statements regarding precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the covid-19 when shopping in the "essential businesses."

But I disagree with the statement. "People making a trip to get candy and 250 pounds of birdseed is not essential."

Bread and milk could be essential to some people; Beer and chips could be essential to another. Birdseed and candy could be essential to a home bound birdwatcher who enjoys eating candy while feeding the flocks.

Don't be too judgmental. Lighten up. Buy yourself some marshmallow peeps and jelly beans, both Easter essentials.

Kathy Nelson

Mount Pleasant

