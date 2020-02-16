Writer: Wheatland voters should get on board with new fire station

To Wheatland residents and voters regarding our new Firehouse: Our present station is substandard and was grandfathered into the national fire codes of today.

Our volunteer firefighters are exposed to many different carcinogens and toxins every time they are called out. The problems start as soon as they enter the building and start the trucks as the exhaust gets on their protective gear.

House fires on modern construction with its high concentration of synthetic materials is a constant concern. Car fires are also a serious problem. When they return to the firehouse there is no safe place to wash the trucks, hoses and equipment brought into service.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

The new firehouse will have everything necessary to provide them with every possible life extending safety measure required. It includes a safe room for washing trucks and equipment, and a place to wash the hoses and drying racks. There will be lockers for their protective gear, and shower facilities to wash off the carcinogens and toxins. There will be a day room to decompress after emergency calls.