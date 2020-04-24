Writer: When does Trump work?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

According to an April 24 New York Times article, President Trump strolls into the Oval Office each day around noon.

The hours of 5 a.m. until lunch are set aside for his "executive time," which translates to seven hours of binge-watching Fox News, along with just enough CNN and MSNBC to get his blood pressure up.

After a meeting or two in the early afternoon, it's time to get ready for his daily round of lies, disinformation, political attacks and sparring with reporters known as the daily Covid-19 briefing. Then there's an hour or so of watching the end of the briefing on television, followed by dinner and then more Fox News.

When does he work? In most of the country, those kind of work habits would get this response: "You're fired." At least the taxpayers are no longer paying for his campaign rallies and his obsessive golf habit. Drain the swamp.

Steve Marovich,

Kenosha

