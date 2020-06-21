Writer: Where are the local leaders who will 'lead'?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Count me as one that is thankful that so many strong leaders through history weren’t afraid to LEAD,

Washington, Lincoln, Columbus, MLK, we’d be afraid to go anywhere for fear of falling off the flat earth, or still be subjects of Great Britain, or still be fighting over secession, or the rights or wrongs of slavery and civil rights. In my world all these men were heroes.

So here we are today fearful of shaking hands, hugging a grandchild, forbidden to attend church services, Summerfest, the state and county fairs cancelled, all because the ‘boogeyman’ (the Chinese virus) might get you.

Now we have curfews because of rioters demonizing neighborhoods, no matter how they rationalize their causes.

My real question is.....where are the local leaders? Is it because we’ve adopted the soft and touchy-feely, everyone gets a trophy, I’m afraid to offend you mentality?

The people I’m dissing in this piece know who they are, I’m hoping the rest of you do also.

Like I mentioned, I’m happy the four men I mentioned were gifted to us when they were.

John Grom

Pleasant Prairie

