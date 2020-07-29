Writer: Which would Trump chose, his fortune or hurting America?

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ask yourself:

If this was 1850, would Donald Trump own slaves?

If Trump faced losing half his fortune or hurting America, which do you think he would choose?

If Trump owned a Chinese business, do you think he would treat you fairly?

If Trump's companies needed to borrow a lot of money, do you think an American bank would loan it?

If Trump was your son, would he reflect your values?

How will your vote reflect on you?

John V. O'Connor

Kenosha

