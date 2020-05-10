Writer: Who's going to watch the children when parents go back to work?

Regarding your May 7 editorial, "All businesses are essential; can they reopen safely?, please tell us who's going to watch over the children if the parents go back to work soon.
Gov. Tony Evers' Safer-at-Home plan includes the children.
I emailed Assembly Speaker Robin this question but received no response.
BTW, your waiver idea gave me a good laugh. I needed that.
Janice Chernik
Pleasant Prairie
