Writer: Why are Democrats leaning toward socialism?

I would like to know the reason why the Democrats are leaning toward socialism.

Don't they see how well it worked in the former USSR and the Eastern Bloc.

Or North Korea, where the elite live very well and the rest of the country lives in misery.

Or China, which is inching toward capitalism.

There are other smaller countries that have tried it.

They have one thing in common. They all were or are ruled by dictators.

Larry Fliess

Sturtevant

