Writer: Why are we considering opening schools?

Why are we considering opening our schools? Everything science told us would happen has come to fruition.

Infections spread when people are grouped together inside bars, restaurants, churches, etc. Illness and death are the result. All of these entities were reopened too quickly and without enforcement of rules to do so safely.

Some say more have recovered from COVID-19 than die. No one, however, knows what the effects on the recovered will be in the future.

Opening the schools in the same manner will get similar results. Having over 20,000 students with no mask mandate coupled with the idea that students will social distance from each other is the epitome of a super-spreader of COVID-19. One asympotmatic person can infect 52 people.