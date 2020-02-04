Writer: Why aren't officials thinking about our needs

I was just reading the article about closing the hospital critical care unit in downtown Kenosha.

Everyone keeps saying that they’re moving everything out to Pleasant Prairie because it’s expanding and becoming more and more populated. Why aren’t the mayor and alderman it in our inner city limits thinking about our needs?

Our areas are becoming food deserts too. It’s not fair to all of us; we don’t want to travel out there, it’s so congested. What about us older people, some that don’t have cars. We need to get to grocery stores and hospitals.

I think you all need to think about this, otherwise you’re going to have people leaving the city.

Teresa Tanking,

Kenosha

