Writer: Why ask rally-goers to pledge not to sue if it's so safe?
Writer: Why ask rally-goers to pledge not to sue if it's so safe?

As Congress postures over the dollar amount granted to the unemployed Americans, may I remind them where that money came from? It was paid for years to you for services rendered.

And, as for calling for a giant rally in Oklahoma despite warnings about the spread of a deadly virus, I see Vladamir Putin's smile turning into outright laughter as hundreds of our fellow citizens copy the lemmings behavior before their dash into the sea.

Question -- if it's so safe, why would an agreement not to sue be needed to be signed before attendance if you should be infected?

That's like signing a pre show agreement with P.T. Barnum to not sue if your pockets get picked while watching his show in the big top.

Barbara Rankin

Kenosha

