Writer: Why can't voter requirements be changed?

At the recommendation of election officials, I have recently requested, completed and returned (with my signature) my absentee ballot for the April 7 election. It was returned for lack of (1) Signature of adult U.S. citizen witness" and (2) "Address of witness".
I live alone, and per the recent Covid-19 governor's executive order of "Safer at Home," I cannot leave my residence and am therefore unable to obtain a witness.
I contacted my local Kenosha County election official and was told that it was a state of Wisconsin election law that the above requirements must be met for my vote to count. I was also told that my situation was not unique and others have also called regarding the same.
I mentioned to the official that I have voted numerous times over the past few years and each time I had to show my driver's license and had to sign the voter roll; therefore, the election commission does have my signature on file. Due to the current COVID-19 order, why can't there be a temporary waiver of the above regulations to accommodate those like myself? The local officials could compare my ballot signature against my previous signature.
I realize that this would put an additional burden on election officials, but that could be minimized by treating these special exemptions as "provisional ballots" and counted after verification. At least my vote would count.
Under the current COVID-19 emergency, many federal, state and local laws have been changed by executive action. Why can't voter requirements be changed as such so that every vote counts?
Dale Stoeber,
Kenosha
