Writer: Why can't voter requirements be changed?

At the recommendation of election officials, I have recently requested, completed and returned (with my signature) my absentee ballot for the April 7 election. It was returned for lack of (1) Signature of adult U.S. citizen witness" and (2) "Address of witness".

I live alone, and per the recent Covid-19 governor's executive order of "Safer at Home," I cannot leave my residence and am therefore unable to obtain a witness.

I contacted my local Kenosha County election official and was told that it was a state of Wisconsin election law that the above requirements must be met for my vote to count. I was also told that my situation was not unique and others have also called regarding the same.

I mentioned to the official that I have voted numerous times over the past few years and each time I had to show my driver's license and had to sign the voter roll; therefore, the election commission does have my signature on file. Due to the current COVID-19 order, why can't there be a temporary waiver of the above regulations to accommodate those like myself? The local officials could compare my ballot signature against my previous signature.

