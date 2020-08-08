You have permission to edit this article.
Writer: Why do Republicans want to stop Evers' mask order?
Regarding the headline in the August 1 edition Of the Kenosha News that Republicans stand ready to kill Evers' mask order.: I just have to say “WHY“ in all capital letters.

Isn’t the goal of the Republicans, and the rest of us as well, to keep our businesses open? To keep our economy going as we get through Covid?  

Wearing a mask is one of the easiest ways to ensure that our businesses can continue to operate somewhat safely and reduce the spread of Covid. What is the argument even about? I am baffled.   

Cathy Mongeau

Pleasant Prairie  

