Writer: Why does city back lakeshore development as lake continues to rise?

Why are we, as a city, choosing to go ahead with building a $17 million 68-unit apartment building at 5th Avenue and 59th Street, when we’ve witnessed the extreme water level rise of Lake Michigan?

According to data from the Army Corps of Engineers, Lake Michigan rose a full fathom (six feet) between 2013 and 2019. That is an entire foot a year. This dramatic change was not predicted. However, this does not mean our scientists are at a total loss for understanding what is happening. It simply demonstrates we are at the critical tipping point for further dramatic change.

Whether you agree with NASA2 and more than 97% of scientists who understand humans have an impact on climate change, you cannot ignore the fact that weather is changing. According to the organization Great Lakes Integrated Science and Assessments, “The frequency and intensity of severe storms has increased. This trend will likely continue as the effects of climate change become more pronounced.”1

