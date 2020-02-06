Writer: Why doesn't anyone from Trump's past speak up for him?

Donald Trump likes to talk about his high school and college days. But one thing that is always confusing to me is that we have never heard one person come forward to say what a good teammate he was.

We have never met anyone from his childhood. You would think someone by now would have come forward his youth.

Come to think of it no one from any dealings with him has ever had a good word to say about him. That would especially be all the American banks that he filed for bankruptcy on.

I guess that's why he had to borrow from German banks.

Debbie Dewitz

Kenosha

