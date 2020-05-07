Writer: Why doesn't city enforce loud noise ordinance?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Per the Kenosha Code of General Ordinances, Chapter XXIII, Noise Control, it is prohibited to make noises that are “unnecessary, excessive, unnatural, annoying, prolonged or unusually loud,, especially outside of the “daytime” range of 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Why, then, is the Kenosha Police Department NOT enforcing this?

Every night my family and I have trouble either going to sleep or staying asleep because someone thinks it’s just the coolest thing on the planet to sit at a stop light and rev their engine with a modified exhaust system. Or gun it and make as much noise as possible when the light turns green. Or they want everyone within a 10-block radius to hear what they are listening to.

Sure, the easy answer is to move to a quieter neighborhood, but that is not a practical solution and is unaffordable for the majority of residents in this city.

KPD could make a killing on tickets if they wanted to enforce the ordinance. Simmons Island and HarborPark are two of the hot spots where these nuisances congregate. Start there and give us some peace and quiet at night!

William Lacey

Kenosha

