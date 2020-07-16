Writer: Why not follow Racine's holiday8 plan for trash pickup?

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha’s trash collection is extremely reliable, they come to my house ever Thursday, rain, shine, or snow. And when there’s a holiday, they work Saturday to get back on schedule.

How much money could be saved if we followed Racine’s example and eliminated Saturday collection after a holiday? In Racine, when there is a holiday, they do not work Saturday to get back on schedule; everyone’s trash collection is deferred one day. This means an every Thursday collection becomes an every Friday collection, until the next holiday.

It sounds confusing but it’s really not, and it saves several days of overtime pay each year.

Also, the new trash containers that the city will be distributing in August will hold several weeks’ worth of my normal household trash. I don’t know what city or state laws require regarding trash collection, but why not collect trash less often, maybe every other week, just like recyclables?

Gregory Zurad

Kenosha

