Writer: Wisconsin footing the bill for Illinois' decisions
View Comments

Writer: Wisconsin footing the bill for Illinois' decisions

{{featured_button_text}}
VOP banner

The VOP on out-of-towners from Illinois is right on.

It's about time somebody starts noticing that the people living in Wisconsin are footing the bill for the bad decisions made by the mayor of Chicago and the governor of Illinois, putting the burden on the locals.

Yes, we should start charging a fee for the out-of-state tags parked here, and if they park on the grass they should be towed. Enough is enough.

Charles Long,

Kenosha

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics