Writer: Wisconsin footing the bill for Illinois' decisions

The VOP on out-of-towners from Illinois is right on.
It's about time somebody starts noticing that the people living in Wisconsin are footing the bill for the bad decisions made by the mayor of Chicago and the governor of Illinois, putting the burden on the locals.
Yes, we should start charging a fee for the out-of-state tags parked here, and if they park on the grass they should be towed. Enough is enough.
Charles Long,
Kenosha
