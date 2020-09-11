Writer: Wisconsin has well-defined absentee voting rules

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As an AARP advocate, I am concerned about the ability of those over 50 to vote safely in this important upcoming election. This is the group most vulnerable, because of age and/or underlying risk factors, to contracting the coronavirus and therefore is most wary of in-person voting on November 3.

Fortunately, Wisconsin has well-defined absentee voting rules, making it relatively easy to vote safely and with confidence for whatever reason. You need only to contact the city clerk’s office in your municipality to request that an absentee ballot be mailed to you. Assuming you are already registered, once it is filled in, signed, and witnessed, you can send it back via the U.S. mail or drop it in a community drop box, or deliver it to the clerk’s office in person. The deadline is 8 p.m., November 3.

Or you can vote at the clerk’s office in person after October 20. That has been my preference, and it is quick and easy. They will witness your signature and will even glue the envelope for you.

Frances M. Kavenik

Kenosha

