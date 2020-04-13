Writer: Wisconsin lawmakers unable to overcome bipartisan insanity

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On April 7 thousands of Wisconsinites stood in lines for hours, forced to vote while risking their lives to the worst pandemic in US history. Thousands more, either too sick or too fearful were blatantly disenfranchised.

In 15 other states and one territory politicians came together, with little fanfare, deciding to reschedule April elections or switch to vote-by-mail systems. Only in Wisconsin, on a day that recorded the highest single-day death toll, was that kind of bipartisan sanity unattainable.

So how did we become the state that went from the “Wisconsin Idea” to the state that forces its citizens to decide whether voting on schedule is more important than avoiding COVID-19, getting sick and possibly dying?

Well, it’s clear that despite Gov. Tony Evers’ attempts to reschedule the election until after the pandemic, enact a comprehensive vote-by-mail program, or extend the deadline for absentee voting, the state GOP and Supreme Court were having none of it. In-person voting on April 7 was their only option.

The sickness and death generated by this political arrogance lays squarely at the feet of GOP leaders. Milwaukee’s Health Commissioner is very clear that in-person voting will “absolutely lead to a spike” in COVID-19 infections.