Writer won't be waiting for presidential debates to make up his mind

I have repeatedly been reminded that President Trump could not win a fourth-grade spelling bee. A president who repeatedly told us COVID-19 was a hoax, who told us to drink Clorox, who built almost no wall after promising his base that Mexico was going to pay for it, big coal was going to make a return. Paul Ryan and Reince Priebus blew town after they got their tax break for the rich, a revolving door of aides who couldn't believe the lunacy, belittling war heroes after taking five deferments.