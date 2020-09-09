Writer won't be waiting for presidential debates to make up his mind

You're right, Gabe Nudo, my mind is made up and I probably will not watch the debates.
I have repeatedly been reminded that President Trump could not win a fourth-grade spelling bee. A president who repeatedly told us COVID-19 was a hoax, who told us to drink Clorox, who built almost no wall after promising his base that Mexico was going to pay for it, big coal was going to make a return. Paul Ryan and Reince Priebus blew town after they got their tax break for the rich, a revolving door of aides who couldn't believe the lunacy, belittling war heroes after taking five deferments.
I have watched Robin Vos force us to vote in person so they could get Dan Kelly re-elected. Oops! I have watched Jim Jordan wear the same shirt for three and a half years. I have watched Marco Rubio confuse John Lewis with Elijah Cummings. I have thrown away my Ted Nugent CDs.
You're right, I won't be waiting for the debates to make up my mind.
Brian Corbit
Kenosha
