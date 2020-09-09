 Skip to main content
Writer won't be waiting for presidential debates to make up his mind
Writer won't be waiting for presidential debates to make up his mind

You're right, Gabe Nudo, my mind is made up and I probably will not watch the debates.

I have repeatedly been reminded that President Trump could not win a fourth-grade spelling bee. A president who repeatedly told us COVID-19 was a hoax, who told us to drink Clorox, who built almost no wall after promising his base that Mexico was going to pay for it, big coal was going to make a return. Paul Ryan and Reince Priebus blew town after they got their tax break for the rich, a revolving door of aides who couldn't believe the lunacy, belittling war heroes after taking five deferments.

I have watched Robin Vos force us to vote in person so they could get Dan Kelly re-elected. Oops! I have watched Jim Jordan wear the same shirt for three and a half years. I have watched Marco Rubio confuse John Lewis with Elijah Cummings. I have thrown away my Ted Nugent CDs.

You're right, I won't be waiting for the debates to make up my mind.

Brian Corbit

Kenosha 

