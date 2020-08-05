Writer: Working families deserve as higher minimum wage

In 2009 Barack Obama became president. "Avatar" and "The Blind Side" were hit movies. Michael Jackson and Ted Kennedy died. Feels like a long time ago, doesn’t it?
Well, 2009 was also the last time Wisconsin’s minimum wage was raised. With each passing year, Wisconsin’s working families fall farther behind as a result.
Wisconsin’s minimum wage sits at $7.25 per hour, matching the federal minimum. Twenty-nine states and the District of Columbia all have higher minimums, including our neighbors in Illinois ($10), Minnesota ($10 for large employers; $8.15 for small businesses) and Michigan ($9.65). The people of Wisconsin recognize the need for an increase.
Since 2014, voters in nine Wisconsin counties and four cities have held referendums on the issue; all passed with overwhelming support. Kenosha County’s 2014 ballot question on a $10.10 minimum wage was approved by 63% of voters; the same question that year in the City of Racine got support from 72% of voters.
Whenever the question is asked in the gold standard Marquette Law School Poll, increasing the minimum wage always gets strong backing; most recently, in January 2019, 55% of respondents said the minimum wage should be higher.
Every session since 2011, I have joined with my Democratic colleagues in the Legislature in proposing legislation to give our working families a raise, ranging from a modest $7.60 to $10.10 and even to $15 per hour. Different numbers, the same result: the Republican majority refused to give the bills a public hearing, let alone a vote. Our working families deserve better.
Sen. Bob Wirch
Somers
