Writer writes of friend, an AR physician, lost

America lost a friend the other day. Her name was Dr. Lorna Breen and she was an emergency room physician. Having contracted COVID-19 and tasked with a crushing workload and stress, she took her own life.

How many among us could endure the conditions our healthcare workers are dealing with? Which among us would be able to set aside our fears and put our own lives at risk to care for and comfort the sick and dying?

We are reminded daily of the shortage of personal protective equipment, yet somehow these heroes are soldiering on with their selfless duties. All of us has been overwhelmed at one time or another, but we are asking the impossible of these people and yet somehow they are doing it every day.

Our country has already lost thousands of workers who kept doing their jobs and accepted the risks to themselves and their families.

Many workers are deemed essential to our economy for food distribution and every facet of life that so many people take for granted. Without their service our nation would be in chaos.

Sadly Dr. Breen will not be the last to die because they had no more left to give. We can all do our part to honor her and all affected by this pandemic by continuing to support and follow the advice of our health professionals.