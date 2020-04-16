Writer: Wrong to call for economy to reopen during medical crisis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Darts to the Kenosha News for opining on April 12 the “Governor should not extend Safer at Home order.”

That opinion was based on the economic toll CORVID-19 has generated which, indeed, is considerable. But the pandemic is a biological phenomenon, not an economic one.

The Great Recession of 2008 was entirely economic in cause and cure. No Council of Economic Advisors, Federal Reserve or World Bank is capable or competent of tackling CORVID-19. Science is!

Therefore, we should look to science to guide us when it is safe to lift the Safer at Home order.

If you were unfortunate enough to test positive for C-19, from whom would you seek treatment, a doctor or an economist?

Ronald R Frederick

Kenosha

