Writer: Yet to see many white religious leaders voice their support

White northern religious groups were the leaders in the anti-slavery movement. Watching the news coverage on the racial protests of today, I have yet to see any white religious leaders voice their support.
We send missionaries to Africa, Asia, Latin America, telling them we love them as our God loves them. What we don't tell them is if they come to the US, "don't date my son or daughter and don't vote."
Thankfully the younger generation is becoming the moral conscience of our country.
James M. Hansen
Kenosha
