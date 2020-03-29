Writer: Yolanda Adams best qualified for School Board

Yolanda Adams is as qualified for the position of school board member as ANYONE I've known in my 40+ years of working with school districts in three different states, notwithstanding that she has already served in the past not only as a member of the KUSD school board, but admirably as president.

The fact that all nine of her grandchildren and three great-grandchildren (even though she doesn't look old enough) are, have or will be attending Kenosha schools provides her with very direct insight into the operation of our schools, something surprisingly few board members can say.

Furthermore, her background and deep involvement, including quite often leadership positions, in an amazing array of local organizations devoted to diversity and community betterment is unmatched in my experience. United Way, Education Foundation of Kenosha, Wisconsin State Council on Affirmative Action, The Spanish Center, Alcohol and Other Drug Council and recently The Kenosha Rotary Club are just a few.

Simple membership has never been enough for Adams. She applies full energy, intelligence and devotion to each task she undertakes in any of the organizations. She has full respect for the authority or tasks of the leaders but has little fear of asking questions that gain full understanding for herself and others.