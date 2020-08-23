Writer: You can't blame president for state, local decisions

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As I read the bashing Trump section of the Aug. 20 VOP, I see how much the media's "operation mockingbird" can and has taken over the mind of many people.

Let's clarify something for those of you wanting to blame the president for covid. For one thing he can never close our boarders to anyone for any reason without backlash from all of you. He's damn if he does and he's damn if he doesn't and you all need to take ownership of that.

He did not close down the economy. He left that up to the state leaders -- so you can only blame the governor and the mayors of those states. The same people who are OK with these riots and defunding our police forces.

So you all need to look closer to home when you're placing blame for people losing their businesses, jobs, homes, etc.. The businesses that have opened are doing fine, the grocery stores are doing fine, Walmart, Target heck even dental offices. Start living your life again (without a mask would be best). Stop letting certain politicians hold you hostage.

If you must watch the TV media I dare you to listen to 1130 WISN radio and get a different perspective. If you can't listen to both sides you're not getting enough information to make a proper decision on all this insanity! Don't comment unless you've taken my dare for at least a week.