Writer: Yuhas an honest, hard-working elected official

I am proud to endorse Monica Yuhas for County Board supervisor, District 18. She is exactly what we need in an elected official -- honest, dedicated, and hard working.

I am extremely impressed with Monica's 100% attendance rate for all County Board meetings as well as the three committees she serves on: it shows her dedication to taxpayers. Monica has used nine days of vacation time to tour daily operations and observe staffing levels across Kenosha County. Monica is able to take what she has seen and experienced to make good, sound budgeting decisions. This shows dedication to us, the taxpayers of kenosha County.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

Monica is able to repeatedly make sound financial decisions based on what she experienced. How many elected officials do you know show this much dedication to an office? Monica Yuhas is the type of County Board supervisor we need to elect, not only for District 18 but for all of Kenosha County.

I admire Monica's commitment to ALL of Kenosha County. She doesn't play partisan politics and always keeps our needs for services and public safety a top priority. I encourage residents of the 18th District to vote for Monica Yuhas on April 7 so they will continue to have a strong advocate working on their behalf.

Susan Lawlor

Pleasant Prairie

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0