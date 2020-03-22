Writer: Yuhas is an independent who works for us

Partisan Jill Gilmore wants her old County Board seat back from Monica Yuhas. Partisans want her back in office to do their bidding, and Jill will.

Monica Yuhas is an independent who works for her constituents, no political parties. Nobody pulls Monica's string, except her constituents. Nobody owns Monica's vote, except the people of her district.

We now have the choice to re-elect Monica, an excellent former Pleasant Prairie trustee, respected for her active representation and dedication to public service. Monica worked with all of the village departments to learn their operations, finding ways to solve problems in a fiscally responsible manner. Monica climbed water towers, worked along with public works crews.

She also did "ride alongs" and interacted with police, fire and rescue personnel to learn about the risks they faced daily, and how to provide the resources needed to keep them safe while doing their jobs to keep the public safe.

She continues that work on the County Board. Residents can count on Monica because she knows local government.