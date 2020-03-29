Writer: Yuhas is truly pro-law enforcement

As a retired law enforcement officer, I know firsthand how important it is to have the proper training and equipment to effectively serve the public. I researched both candidates running for County Board District 18. It is very apparent to me which candidate is pro law enforcement and that person is Monica Yuhas.

Monica has demonstrated the past two years while serving us on the County Board that she supports our sheriff deputies as well as our 911 services. We all relay on protective services in some shape or way and it's reassuring to know that there are elected officials that are ensuring their constituents are well cared for.

When a County Board supervisor votes no on an entire budget, they are voting against every line item in that budget. A no vote is a no vote. There is no justifying, no wiggle room. When you vote no on a budget, you are voting against protective services, preventative maintenance of our roads, the treatment of mental health and our veterans services.

Supervisor Monica Yuhas continues to research departments across Kenosha County to ensure her votes on budgets are financially sound and responsible to the taxpayers of Kenosha County. I admire Monica's hard work ethic with her 100% attendance at all County Board and committee meetings as well as the time she has spent in departments across Kenosha County.