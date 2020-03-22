Writer: Yuhas represents both Bristol and Pleasant Prairie

This is an endorsement for Monica Yuhas, 18th District Kenosha County Supervisor who represents the voters from BOTH Bristol and Pleasant Prairie. I am adamant about endorsing her.

Monica Yuhas is ALL IN!! She has made a positive addition to the Kenosha County Board. Her positive attitude is about making and keeping Kenosha County a place, we all want to live and a community to be part of.

Monica is a part of several committees and has made a difference on each of them! Monica stays informed and gets the facts and presents them with truth and conviction. She has spoken in public addressing issues with facts and continued commitment to all of us Kenosha County residents.

Monica is an excellent person to vote for on April 7 as she is committed to continuing to make Kenosha County productive . Monica continues to work with our law enforcement and fire and rescue to keep us safe and secure.

Remember Monica Yuhas stays informed about what is of the best interest for Kenosha County!

Vote April 7th for Monica Yuhas for 18th District Kenosha County Board Supervisor.

Mary Mock

Pleasant Prairie

