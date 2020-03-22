Writer: Yuhas serves free of any partisan agenda

Wife. Mother. Community volunteer. Advocate. Independent. These words describe Monica Yuhas perfectly.

Our elected officials should be free of promoting a partisan agenda, and Monica has done this her whole life which is why I am supporting her for re-election to the County Board.

It is quite refreshing to see an elected official who is actually independent with her thinking. We need officials who make decisions based on the needs of the people, not partisan political rhetoric.

Monica Yuhas has never been a "rubber stamp" as her opponent and political party claims to be. Monica always asks intelligent tough questions to ensure residents of Kenosha County have the services we need such as law enforcement, mental health facilities, veterans services and our court system. Why would any elected official vote against these services when they encompass our everyday lives?