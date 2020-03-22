Writer: Yuhas serves free of any partisan agenda

Wife. Mother. Community volunteer. Advocate. Independent. These words describe Monica Yuhas perfectly.
Our elected officials should be free of promoting a partisan agenda, and Monica has done this her whole life which is why I am supporting her for re-election to the County Board.
It is quite refreshing to see an elected official who is actually independent with her thinking. We need officials who make decisions based on the needs of the people, not partisan political rhetoric.
Monica Yuhas has never been a "rubber stamp" as her opponent and political party claims to be. Monica always asks intelligent tough questions to ensure residents of Kenosha County have the services we need such as law enforcement, mental health facilities, veterans services and our court system. Why would any elected official vote against these services when they encompass our everyday lives?
I guess that's a question we should be asking Monica's opponent. In the past two years, I have seen Monica helping Bristol residents with speed limit concerns and WisDot Highway 45 concerns. She also volunteers in her community by being a 20-year-plus member of the Pleasant Prairie Woman's Club, treasurer of Pleasant Prairie Fire Association, active member of both Bristol and Pleasant Prairie Historical Societies, board member of Pringle Nature Center, and board member of Southern Lakes Credit Union. She still has made us a priority by having 100% attendances at County Board, committee and budget meetings.
Monica is an elected official who truly walks the walk with independence and leadership. I support Monica Yuhas for re-election.
Jan Petrovic
Kenosha