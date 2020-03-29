Writer: Yuhas shows up, listens, does the work

April 7 provides voters the opportunity to support a local government that solves problems within our existing tax base, or following in partisan orders and voting no on everything. Monica Yuhas always showed up to listen, learn, and evaluate the needs of Kenosha County citizens on an independent basis; Jill Gilmore is just an “empty suit” partisan who votes as ordered.

Here's an example of what I mean. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department serves all of Kenosha County and also supports the Pleasant Prairie Police Department. This is a quality and competent law enforcement agency. When they approached the County Board for protective gear, Jill voted no; not because she had done any research, or evaluated the problem. Jill’s vote was directed by partisan leadership. I’m not sure that Jill supported these First Responders on any votes.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

Monica operates differently. First, Monica attends all meetings, asks tough questions, does her homework, and listens to the professionals. Then she votes based on need and the ability to pay for requests, within our existing tax base. That's what we pay her to do, and she is very good at it. I think Monica might have voted for protective gear for the deputies. I am positive that she wasn’t going to vote the way some political partisan told her to.