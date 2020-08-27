Writers got it right about lack of leadership in riot response

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kindra Kim and John McGinn definitely get it right in their letters to the paper Wednesday

Our supposed leadership is bending its knee to looters and rioters, and Gov. Tony Evers has been beyond irresponsible in his statements. Is he too stupid to understand the effect he's having? Or is it all about posturing for the reporters, and consequences be damned?

Is there any way we can replace Evers with a department-store mannequin? Just put a suit and a white wig on it, and it'll be good to go. It would display the same amount of intelligence as the real Evers, and at least we wouldn't have to worry about what was coming out of his mouth next.

Anne Butzen

Kenosha

