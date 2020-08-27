Writers on ways things policing to change immediately

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha police officers is one more piece of evidence in a damning trial of the American system of policing.

It has become clear that this is not just a problem of "a few bad apples," but a nationwide failure to see Black Americans as equal citizens, and a nationwide pattern of excess fear and force directed at one subset of our population.

Something needs to change immediately.

While we applaud Gov. Tony Evers for calling an emergency session of the state legislature, we hope to see genuine efforts at reform taken on both the state and local levels. We would like to see:

A radical re-balancing of the police force to prioritize community based policing and support services.

Impartial review of all police-involved shootings by an independent, nonpartisan authority with the ability to fine or otherwise sanction offending departments.

Partial disarmament of the police force; a reduction in the number of officers who carry lethal weapons, and the deployment of those who do only in crisis situations.

Harsher penalties for first-time gun-related offenses, which would hopefully create a safer environment in which police reform could take place, and make policing a safer profession overall.