Writter: Let's find a way to rebuild our town

OK Kenosha, let’s find a way to rebuild our town. I am sure our President Trump will offer to help us rebuild. I truly understand the anger and rage everyone has had to live with and I mean all people.

This all has nothing to do with ancestry because that was way before we were here. Let’s talk about our lives today, who hasn’t been a subject of persecution at one time or another, being bullied, or hurt.

Is our judicial system messed up, yes. Do we feel too much injustice in the court system, yes. Sometimes authorities screw up, yes. But in all fairness we are not a perfect people.

This destruction was not called for -- businesses didn’t do anything to deserve this. Yet these angry domestic terrorists think they are owed something. If you don’t work, you don’t have.

My heart is heavy and hurting just living in a town that has been destroyed for nothing. If our governor was concerned about Kenosha, he should have acted on Sunday, and we would still have our buildings.

Governor, please get your mind right. Govern, that is why people elected you.

Charlene Leonard

Kenosha

