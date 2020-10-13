Yolanda Santos Adams: We need reps who will work for all of us

As a lifelong Kenoshan, a community activist and an elected official, I know the value of seniority in our state Legislature. Kenosha has a tradition of strong leaders — people like George Molinaro, Joe Andrea and John Steinbrink. We continue that tradition with Tod Ohnstad, Tip McGuire and Bob Wirch.

Seniority enables our leaders to secure projects for Kenosha County. These projects create jobs here and contribute to a more stable property tax base. Our experienced legislators also have the ability to protect funding for our schools, particularly during a time of decreasing enrollment.

We need substantive representatives who work tirelessly in the state Legislature. This is not the time to consider new candidates who are unfamiliar with the issues affecting our communities. We need people who have proven themselves able to reach across the aisle and effect meaningful change — not extremists who peddle in right-wing conspiracy theories and support crude, brash politicians.

Our Kenosha state representatives also have strong legislative histories supporting our planet. That is why those endorsements from environmental groups are so meaningful. These endorsements, plus the public declarations they have received from labor unions, women's groups, business organizations and others, all reflect the growing knowledge that seniority pays off for Kenosha.